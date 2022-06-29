This is what Sadie Sink, from Stranger Things, looked like in her beginnings in acting

Sadie Sink is 20 years old and has spent half her life dedicated to acting. Without a doubt, the most important role that she has played so far is that of Max, in the Netflix series, Stranger Things. But how did he start his career in this highly competitive world? Well, he knows more about her below.

She has been fully involved in acting for 10 years and has participated in various productions for television, cinema and theater, winning, at her young age, a legion of followers and a good place in the critics. She was born in Texas, USA and earned the respect of his peers after his remarkable performances on the boards.

What Sadie Sink was like when she started her career

His talent is not only pigeonholed in acting, but he also has the ability to sing and dance, and he does it professionally. Before taking off in stranger thingsSadie Sink amazed theater critics after her performance as annie in the musical of the same name in 2012 and with her role as a young Queen Elizabeth II in the play The Audience in 2015.

While on television his first character was incarnated in 2013 in the series The Americans, which was about Soviet KGB spies trained and infiltrated among the citizens of the United States. Sadie Sink played Lana, the daughter of an arms dealer in Baltimore.

Her first appearance on TV, added to her good performances in theater, gave her the opportunity to belong to the main cast of the series American Odysse and a couple of years later to become a new member of Stranger Things together with Millie Bobby Brown, from who is a very good friend.