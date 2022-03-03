This is what Scarlett Johansson looked like at Jumanji audition at age 9

To date, the actress is one of the biggest names in Hollywood. She who is known for her moving performances like in Marriage Story or in commercial successes such as the Marvel movies he has starred in. However, there was a Scarlett Johansson’s audition for the film Jumanjiin which although it was not, her version of a 9-year-old girl was immortalized on the internet forever.

Scarlett Johansson’s tender audition for the movie Jumanji at 9 years old

Scarlett Johansson was born in New York City, and was quickly drawn to the performing arts at a young age. The musical that inspired her was Meet Me in St.Louisbeing impressed by the judy garland performance and what made him want to be like her.

In this way, he began to practice acting skills. Although she failed to get hired by any talent agent as a child, Scarlett Johansson pursued her dream of becoming an actress. Moving towards cinema and theater to leave behind the world of advertisements and commercials.

In this way, he ended up making his cinematic debut in the film North from 1994later finding other roles like in the movie Just Cause.

However, one of the most memorable movies he could have been in is the 1995 Classic, Jumanji. Tape that narrates the consequences of playing a supernatural board game and starring icons like Robin Williams.

For that production, Scarlett Johansson auditioned to play the protagonist girl, Judy Sheperd. However, he did not end up getting the role, as Kirsten Dunst gave it to himwhile other big names like Tom Hanks and Bruce Willis joined the project.

Next, we leave you the video of the tender audition that starred Scarlett Johansson for Jumanji: