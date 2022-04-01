This is what Scarlett Johansson looked like in her first movie in 1994

We all remember Scarlett Johansson for movies like Lost in Translation, JojoRabbit, Marriage Story or Her, although his first appearance on the big screen was long before these projects. His big debut was in 1994, when she was only 10 years old, in a project called North.

Today the actress is 37 years old and has already starred in 67 films in total, 63 since it was released North. A lot of time has passed since then and the physical changes of time are undeniable.

