This is what Scarlett Johansson looked like in her first movie in 1994

We all remember Scarlett Johansson for movies like Lost in Translation, JojoRabbit, Marriage Story or Her, although his first appearance on the big screen was long before these projects. His big debut was in 1994, when she was only 10 years old, in a project called North.

Today the actress is 37 years old and has already starred in 67 films in total, 63 since it was released North. A lot of time has passed since then and the physical changes of time are undeniable.

What did Scarlett Johansson look like in North?

The reality is that seeing North it is not easy to recognize Scarlett Johansson, since although she keeps her blonde hair, the same eyes and practically nothing has changed, at first she goes unnoticed. Knowing that she is the little actress that appears in the film, the similarities jump instantly.

Scarlett Johansson fell in love with acting when she was 8 years old

Scarlett Johansson He has said that his first film roles changed his life quite a bit. Apparently the experience in the movie North It opened her eyes to the fact that she could actually make a career as an actress.

However, it wasn’t until a few years later, when he was 12, that Scarlett Johansson he really hit the mark with the acting. “I had done probably five or six movies at the time, I was doing a lot of really emotional work, but I remember finding that place to realise, ‘Oh wait, I can manipulate this thing that I’m doing'”he explained. She also started “understand the nuances of what it took to give a performance.”

The performance of Scarlett Johansson on North caught the attention of the industry. From that role she received a large number of scripts about young girls in emotionally complex settings. At that point, it became quite clear that she was more than just a bright and happy actress destined for Christmas movies and romantic comedies, she could give so much more than your average actor.

Lost in Translation brought Scarlett Johansson to fame

After her busy career as a child actress, Scarlett Johansson got a more adult role in the movie Lost in Translation in 2003. That project was a resounding change in his life, because from that moment he began to appear everywhere and receive media attention.

What is your favorite movie of Scarlett Johansson?