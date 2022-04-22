This is what Scarlett Johansson would look like as Number 18 in a hypothetical Dragon Ball Z live action – FayerWayer

Number 18 must be one of the Dragon Ball Z characters that has the most cosplay in the world with bulma. Both women are, perhaps, the ones that look much more similar to ordinary people, a characteristic that would make casting work easier in a hypothetical live action.

Because of this very situation, designers who constantly offer their talent to the fan service of Dragon Ball take advantage and make illustrations letting their infinite imagination run wild.

One of the most recent, curious and brilliant at the same time, poses a scenario that would be possible from any point of view we look at it. the brazilian illustrator samukarts took the face of the actress Scarlett Johansson and adapted it to make it look like the Android Number 18created by the Red patrol.

“Scarlett Johansson as Number 18: Who’s Backing?” The illustrator wrote in her Instagram account post to spark the debate. Many agreed, others said that she would look better as Bulma, but the common factor was that she quite liked the design.

So much did it penetrate its public that in a few days it was positioned over 2,650 likes; It might seem like a figure nothing out of the ordinary. However, this is an account that usually has between 1,000 and 1,500 reactions.

It would be possible a Number 18 under the skin of Scarlett Johansson

Seeing this design made us wonder if a Number 18 under the skin of Scarlett Johansson. And the reality is that in rigorous analysis, even if it is very far away, there is a remote chance that if the planets manage to align this could happen.

We explain why. 13 years ago we were victims (there is no other term) of Dragon Ball Evolution. The film did not leave anything good for the fanatic of the work of Akira Toriyama with a quality of characters that left much to be desired.

The only positive thing that can be rescued is that the film rights to Dragon Ball are held by 20th Century Fox, now acquired by Disney. So, wherever the mouse company decides to relaunch a live action From the adventures of Goku and the rest of the Z Warriors, we already know that Scarlett Johansson could be counted on for a role.

This is a simple assumption of who writes these letters analyzing the panorama in which the Dragon Ball rights are found. There have been multiple rumors of the development of a feature film with action of actors in front of the camera, but everything has remained in that… rumours.