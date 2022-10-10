This is what sets him apart from Lionel Messi and Ronaldo is considered the best player in the world after his 700th club goal.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been hailed as “the best player in the world” after scoring his 700th club goal.

Ronaldo, 37, has had a frustrating season with Manchester United after losing his starting spot in attack under new manager Erik ten Hag.

After scoring his 699th club goal against Sheriff Tiraspol last month, Ronaldo had to wait for his next goal, missing several chances to score it against Cypriot club Omonia in the Europa League on Thursday.

But he eventually made it, scoring after coming on as a first-half substitute in Sunday’s 2-1 win over Everton at Goodison Park.

During half-time, beIN Sports commentator Andy Gray analyzed Ronaldo’s remarkable goalscoring record, particularly at the three clubs he played for after leaving Sporting Lisbon – Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus.

“For me, that’s what separates him from Messi,” Gray said.

“When people say ‘who was the best player in the world’?

“I think what separates him from Messi, in my opinion, is that he did [dans plusieurs ligues].

“Three different countries, three different types of football, three different challenges – and he took on all of them, on a personal level. »

Ronaldo began his professional career at Sporting, scoring five goals for the Portuguese club before joining Manchester United in 2003.

He scored 144 goals for United during his two spells at the club, having left Old Trafford for Real Madrid in 2009.

It was at Madrid that he enjoyed the best years of his career, becoming the club’s top scorer, with 450 goals in nine La Liga seasons.

“That for me is what separates him from Messi! » @richardajkeys and Andy Gray salutes the goal-scoring exploits of Cristiano Ronaldo after his 700th club goal!#beINPL #MUFC #CR7 pic.twitter.com/19NXy1pOYm — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) October 9, 2022

He then moved to Juventus in 2018, scoring 101 goals for the Italian club, before returning to United in 2021.

Ronaldo’s supporters have always pointed to the latter’s ability to score in several different leagues as one of the reasons they consider the Portuguese star to be superior to arch-rival Messi.

However, Messi fans can now say the Argentina international has proven his quality in two different leagues, having left FC Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain last summer.

After a slow start in France, Messi has now settled into his second season at the Parc des Princes and has already scored eight goals and provided eight assists in just 13 games this season.

