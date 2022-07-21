This is what Skins actors look like today

In 2022 it will be 15 years since the first issuance of Skins in E4so it’s a good excuse to take a look at what the actors in this dramatic comedy created by Jamie Brittain and Bryan Elsley look like today.

Before the adaptation of Sam Levinson and the original version of euphoria (Ron Leshem and Dafna Levin, 2012), Skins was the series that showed the dark side of adolescence, so we are curious to know what the actors who played the youth of bristol look like today.

Skins It lasted 6 years on the air. It had 3 generations and a last season that was called Skin Redux.

Nicholas Hoult (Tony Stonem)

The first in our gallery photos of what the actors look like Skins today is Nicholas Hoult. Besides of crush of those of us who grew up with this drama, was one of the LGBT characters+.

Although he leaves himself a bit adrift —because his affair with maxxie (Mitch Hewer) does not go beyond the fight with Michelle (april pearson)—, is known to be bisexual. SEE WHAT SERIES ADDRESS BISEXUALITY IN MEN.

After Skins, Nicholas continued in film and television. He also had a couple of theater jobs and played basketball professionally.

He and Jennifer Lawrence (The Hunger Games) were one of the favorite couples between 2010 and 2014. When they finished, the protagonist of The Great (2020) started a relationship with the model Bryana Holly Bezlaj. In 2018 they welcomed their first child.

Nicholas continued his career as a model and in recent years has been the face of men’s fragrance campaigns.

Mike Bailey (Sid Jenkins)

Despite all the drama in their friendship, sid Y Tony were bros until the end. However, off screen their fates did not follow the same path. While Hoult remained active in the television and film industries, Mike Bailey opted out of acting.

Since before leaving Skins, it was learned that fame was not exactly his best friend. When she finished the first generation, a group of fans she found out he worked in a store and they went to take pictures with him.

In 2020, sites like NME they recovered a video with more than 100,000 views on TikTok in which, supposedly, a user assured that her teacher was mike bailey.

To tell the truth, the shot does not allow us to see clearly if it is the exactor. The focus is very fast and blurry. The original clip is gone. But you can find it in some duos if you look “mike bailey teaching”.

@shannon.tg imagine THE Mike Bailey being your teacher. the ICONIC Mike Bailey being ur teacher. Sid AS YOUR TEACHER. #fyp #foryou #mikebailey #skins #skinsuk ♬ SIMP SCREAM – (∵✷‿✷∵) h3ll y34h

Joseph Maxwell Dempsie (Chris Miles) is one of the actors in Skins what strikes us most with how it looks today

Chris was the skin character what did it feel like attracted to his teacher (Angie) and had some problems with taking pills. He was very close to maxxie Y Anwar (Dev Patel).

Like Nicholas Hoult, Chris continued to act. His most outstanding work was his role as Gendry in game of Thrones. MEET ALL THE LGBT+ CHARACTERS OF GAME OF THRONES.

Attached to television, he lent his voice to some radio series of the BBC. In January 2022, through her Instagram account, she announced that in March of that year she would premiere the 8-episode Netflix series, Pieces of Her.

Mitch Hewer (Maxxie)

But if we talk about transformations, in this photo gallery of what the actors look like Skins today highlights Mitch Hewer. She had 18 years old when he played Maxxie. We remember him for the scenes of him next to Tony, his love for dance (especially classical) and his platinum blonde hair. MEET OTHER ACTORS WHO MADE A GAY CHARACTER WHEN THEY WERE TEENS.

As data: Maxxie is the only character from the first generation that did not have an individual chapter. Although he did not give up film, television and theater projects, he has focused more on personal interests (such as traveling) and his family. In November 2021 he introduced his daughter, Aria Isabella.

Dev Patel (Anwar)

Another of the actors who surprised when leaving Skins it was Dev Patel. After his role as Anwarthe Harrow, London native of Gujarati descent worked at Slumdog Millionaire, About Cherry Y Monkey Man.

The latter was his directorial and screenwriting debut. For this Netflix production she collaborated with Paul Angunawela (Keith Lemon: The Film), John Coleand (Mahana) Y Sharlto Copley (District 9).

Merveille Lukeba (Thomas Tomone)

We continue this photo gallery of how the actors of Skins today with one of the Second generation characters: Thomas Tomone. It was pandora’s boyfriend (Lisa Backwell) and one of his most remembered scenes is when he confronts her for having cheated on him with James Cook (Jack O’Connell).

In a case similar to that of Mike Bailey, has kept a very low profile. He has no social media accounts and his latest acting job (lewis) dates from 2012.

Jack O’Connell (James Cook)

We know that James and Thomas were more than different. This is something that does not change outside of the series.

After being the eternal lover of Effy Stonem (Kaya Scodelario) —with whom he also had an off-screen relationship—, Jack O’Connell continued his acting career.

Since his participation in Skins He received nominations and awards. Among them the Chicago Film Critics Association Awards and the BAFTA Awards. He has an Instagram account, but it’s private. If you want to be aware of their projects you can follow their fan page.

Luke Pasqualino (Freddie McClair) is also in this photo gallery of what the actors of the second generation of Skins today

Like the rest of the characters, Freddy He was in love triangles and family problems. Although not stated verbatim, the season 4 finale hints that he was murdered by Effy’s psychiatrist.

At the end of the series, he crossed professional paths with Tom Felton (Harry Potter) Y Jessica Shohr (gossip-girl). If you follow him on Instagram, you know that his 2022 project is titled Jellyfish Deluxe.

Ollie Barbieri (JJ)

The 3 Musketeers of the second generation were Cook, Freddie and JJ. The 3 were in love with effy. Compared to the previous actors, he is the one who has changed the least. He keeps his acting career active, but mainly dedicates his time to sports.

Alexander Arnold (Rich Hardbeck): This is what one of the favorite actors of the third generation of Hollywood looks like today. Skins

In 2022, Joseph Quinn turned crush of the morriza for his interpretation as Eddie Munson in stranger things. But before this metalhead there was Richard, who next to Grace (Jessica Sulla) was part of the only moderately healthy couple of Skins.

He maintains the balance between his career as an actor and a soccer player. His most recent project (June 2022) is the film Meet Me by the Sea.

Sebastian deSouza (Matty Leavan)

Matty He is one of the closest characters to FrankY (Dakota Blue Richards), to whom the first episode of the third generation is dedicated. As the season unfolds, Matty has some feelings for liv (Laya Lewis).

Just like Maxxie, It doesn’t have a single chapter either.. she was with Nicholas Hoult in The Greayou Y The Borgias with Luke Pasqualino.

Olly Alexander (Jakob)

Among so many things in which he is involved, it is understandable that at some point we have forgotten that Olly Alexander (Years & Years) was in Skins. Physically, his character was a bit like charlie spring (heart stopper).

And it is that, in reality, Jakob does not enter as such in the 3 generations. We saw him with Hannah Murray (Cassie) in the long-running episode (split into 2 parts) that premiered after Skin Redux: “Skin Pure”.

What did you think of this photo gallery to find out how the actors of the 3 generations of Skins?

