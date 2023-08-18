This is what Sofia Vergara looks like without makeup at the age of 50 – ATB Digital

The World, August 17, 2023 (ATB Digital).-Sofia Vergara, like a fine wine, looks great at 50, and is succeeding in her personal and professional life. The actress is one of the greatest Colombian actors who has had success working in the United States for many years, even for a time she was the highest paid actress on American television.

Likewise, she now serves as one of the America’s Got Talent judges and focuses on her companies, new roles, and her social network. The truth is that as soon as they share any of their photos, they get millions of comments and likes.

On her Instagram account, the Colombian has almost 30 million followers, and there she shows part of her work, her family and, of course, her beauty. Vergara, who will turn 51 in July, admits that the fact that she’s always in a good mood may be the secret to her youthfulness.

In the ‘selfie’ style picture shared on the social network above, he shows his face in close-up and can be seen completely without makeup: “What I love most is summer”: he Wrote there

The compliments didn’t wait, comments from friends and fans praised her presence. “She looks so young without makeup”; “What kind of pact do you have with the devil?” or “The most beautiful woman in the world.” Below the picture are some of the messages left for the actress.

In return, her followers sent messages to her husband, who is also an actor, saying that every day they should be grateful to have a Colombian in their lives. And so they should, because they’re one of Hollywood’s hottest couples.

In addition, in the past Sofia has announced on her social networks that she is going to start a new venture, apparently in the beauty industry: “Friends, get ready, my favorite beauty secret is coming” and that of the brand Toti. mentioned, a version of her family surname “Toti”, which was given to her when she was a teenager in Colombia.

In the Instagram profile of the said brand you can read: “A vision of Sofia Vergara” and one of its publications is a video in which images of makeup products and ingredients are seen

At the moment, the followers of the actress are still very aware of every detail of her life and the publications she makes on her social networks about her life, her husband and her work.

Hollywood’s Latin Goddess Sofia Vergara

Vergara began her modeling career in Colombia in the 1990s, before moving to the United States to pursue acting opportunities. He made his Hollywood debut in the 2002 film Big Trouble and went on to appear in leading roles in films such as Chasing Papi, Four Brothers and Machete Kills.

