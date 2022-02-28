This is what some Charm characters would look like in real life

“Encanto” stars the Madrigal family, with members who have superpowers, except for Mirabel. (Disney)

‘Charm’, the 60th animated film from Walt Disney Pictures that is inspired by Colombia does not stop surprising the world. Not only did her story earn her three nominations at the 2022 Oscars, but her original songs have also positioned themselves as the most listened to on the most important music charts in the world.

The success of ‘Encanto’ has also generated a phenomenon on social networks in which many girls and boys, as well as some adults, can be seen reflected in some of the characters. This is remarkable because for the film a lot of work was done so that Latin people and, especially, Colombians, felt represented not only in cultural and gastronomic fields, but also in appearance.

However, for a child to resemble Anthony or that a woman looks like Mirabel, they don’t give a picture of what these movie characters might look like in real life. That has been the work, during the last years, of the Brazilian digital artist Hidreley Diaowho impacts Instagram with each new publication.

Diao has more than 150 thousand followers on Instagram and has been dedicated to using Artificial Intelligence to ‘humanize drawings’. His work is replicated by the media around the world, since the artist has ‘brought to life’ very famous animated characters, works of art and even re-imagined what some historical figures would look like today.

Within his most recent work, the artist humanized three members of the madrigal family, the protagonists of ‘Enchantment’. The first to be ‘humanized’ was Mirabel Madrigal, the protagonist of the story.

Mirabel Madrigal by Hidreley Diao

Always share your creations with a ‘What if…was real?’, i.e. What if… it was real? and he catches all of his fans applauding the man’s talent for pulling off these character transformations that look so real. In the case of ‘Encanto’, the Brazilian artist also brought to real life Isabela Madrigal and Bruno Madrigal.

Isabela Madrigal according to Hidreley Diao

Bruno Madrigal by Hidreley Diao



The tools that the digital artist uses to achieve these ‘humanized drawings’, as he explained to the Daily Star, are: the ‘Face Application’, then ‘Remini’ to focus the images and ‘Gradient’ which is used to discover who the person looks like You only need these three applications to turn imaginary characters or animations into a human appearance.

Diao leaves caricatures behind and focuses on reproducing anatomies, facial features and physiognomic characteristics. In dialogue with the PetaPixel portal, the Brazilian artist said that “since I discovered AI, I’ve challenged myself to do things I never would have imagined doing”.

And he added that “With several studies and a lot of practice, i thought it was time to bring some disney characters to human life”as he said, we humans have become accustomed to the exaggerated characteristics and traits of the most famous animated characters, but it would be interesting if “some kind of spell” made them of flesh and blood.

Ariel, Hercules, Joe Gardner and Tiana according to Hidreley Diao

Hidreley Diao has ‘humanized’ a large number of characters from the most famous Disney animated films, starting with the most famous princesses, but has also experimented with the princes and even the characters of other more recent films from the same company.

In the first image are the adaptations that the Brazilian made of the little princess Ariel; the god Hercules; Joe Gardner, the protagonist of ‘Soul’; and Princess Tiana from ‘The Princess and the Frog’. While in the second you can see Snow White, Tinker Bell, Prince Eric and Rapunzel.

Snow White, Tinkerbell, Prince Eric and Rapunzel according to Hidreley Diao

However, one of the works that has made him known the most has been the one inspired by the characters of ‘The Simpsons’, drawings that, due to the way they have been drawn, are more complicated to bring to the real world with a ‘normal’ appearance.

As complicated as it may be, Diao surprised the world by humanizing Moe, Ned Flanders, Bart Simpson and Milhouse:

Moe Szylask, Ned Flanders, Bart Simpson and Milhouse according to Hidreley Diao

KEEP READING:

Aída Victoria Merlano stars in Jhonny Rivera’s music video

Would Jessica Cediel have OnlyFans? This was said by the presenter