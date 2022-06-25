This is what Sylvester Stallone’s daughters look like today

Sylvester Stallone is synonymous with action, with Hollywood, with the epic fights of Rocky Balboaor of the brutal combats of John Rambo. But this has to do with his work and his history linked to cinema. Apparently he is also talking about other issues far from the sets and close to his most intimate environment: his family, in particular his three daughters. The former Italian Stallion is the father of Scarlet, Sistine and Sophia.

This is what Sylvester Stallone’s daughters look like

Let’s go older, let’s start with Sophia Rose Stallone. He is currently 25 years old. She is mmodel and fashion entrepreneur. She won the title of Miss Golden Globe in 2017 and was on the cover of the fashion magazine Harper’s Bazaar. On Instagram Sophia Stallione has over 11.8K followers that he has earned by uploading amazing images and short videos. He had his television debut in 2010 on the “Late Show with David Letterman”.

We continue with Sistine Rose Stallone. The 23-year-old is following in her father’s footsteps in Hollywood, having had a role in Midnight in the Switchgrass, the Megan Fox and Bruce Willis crime thriller that was released last year. She also starred in the 2019 killer shark horror film 150 feet 2,

We close with the smallest, Scarlet Rose Stallone. She is 20 years old and has become a celebrity on social networks. Like Sistine, she too got involved in the film industry. In 2010, he made his first feature film in the documentary “Hell: The Making of Mercenaries” and four years later he got his first role in the movie “Alcánzame”, starring his father and his uncle. .