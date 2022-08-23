This Is What Taylor Swift Really Looks Like Without Makeup

ads

Taylor Swift has ditched makeup a few times on Instagram, including in January 2019 when she flaunted her obvious natural beauty with a gorgeous selfie. The photo showed the star without cosmetics wearing a denim jacket as she posed next to a trailer door with a sign that read ‘Bombalurina’. Of course, that was the name of his cat character in the not-so-well-received movie version of the musical “Cats.” But there’s no doubt that Swift looked so stunning as she showed off her flawless complexion that it totally overshadowed the backlash the notorious movie went on to receive.

This isn’t the only time the makeup-free ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ star and a cat have gone hand in hand on Instagram. In December 2018, the beauty snuggled up to her feline friend in two gorgeous Instagram photos to celebrate the holiday season as she once again ditched cosmetics and turned the camera on herself.

It’s not just in her own photos that Swift has proven she doesn’t need cosmetics. In 2008, the then-country star took part in People’s “100 Most Beautiful People” issue via a totally nude photo shoot. “I have blonde eyelashes and blonde eyebrows, so my typical insecurity is my eyes going out when I’m not wearing makeup. But it’s important to be comfortable with who you are and go natural once in a while,” she told the outlet (via Starcasm).