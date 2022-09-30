This is what Televisa actors and actresses earn

maybe one of the most idle questions in show business is how much do actresses and actors earn, specifically if they work in film, theater or television, for some platform or some television station. It is also a question that can arise among the thousands of applicants seeking stardom.

The cast of Televisa’s ‘Cuna de lobos’ on their return to the small screen in 2019 (Photo: Adrián Monroy/Medios y Media/Getty Images).

ANDA is the union that brings together the acting and artistic guild of Mexico in all its specialties since 1934. Its mission, according to its statutes, is to defend the human, economic, social and cultural rights of all workers in the performing arts. Unionized workers also have the right to services such as basic medical care, emergencies, retirement, job placement, among others.

According to Lizy Martínez, actress of My secret, per day of recording or call they charge between 1,500 and 2,500 pesos (between 74 and 124 dollars)“You can say that it levels up depending on the time you’ve been working, the number of hours you’ve worked, etc., and obviously it also depends on the type of character you’re doing, first part, co-star, star.”

Glassdoor, a company dedicated to information on jobs, companies and the employee experience, has in its database that an unknown person who appears to be in a secondary or secondary role can earn up to 8,629 Mexican pesos (about $428) for a month of work.

Claquetazo of the first day of recordings of the telenovela ‘Corazón Salvaje’ in 2009 in Veracruz, Mexico. (Photo: Hector Vivas/Jam Media/LatinContent via Getty Images).

There is another benefit within Televisa that some actors and actresses still receive, the so-called wardrobe cardwhich existed when the company did not yet have its own wardrobe, so its stars and the not so famous had to acquire theirs.

“Right now he has a gigantic (wardrobe) where they have thousands and thousands of clothes, but they continue to give that wardrobe card payment on certain occasions, they give it when you have a certain track record, and after that it goes up little by little with the trajectory that you have… (it can be) of five thousand, ten thousand, twenty thousand pesos up to more than one million“revealed the also singer.

And, what most intrigues us all, are the famous exclusive contracts that Televisa offered from the beginning of the 1970s to part of its artists and consisted of a monthly payment in exchange for the signatories working only for the television station and being available for whatever was required (Teletón, Fiesta Mexicana, Las 12 uvas, etc.), and this was independent of the payment they received for each chapter of the program or melodrama in which they participated.

Actress Ludwika Paleta will star in Televisa’s series ‘Travesuras de Niña Mala’ (Photo by Eyepix/NurPhoto via Getty Images).

Although the figures have never been made public, the newspaper The universal published in 2017 that stars such as Thalía, Fernando Colunga, Ernesto Laguardia, Angelique Boyer, Maite Perroni, Ludwika Paleta and Aracely Arámbula, among many others, received payment in dollars equivalent to more than 400 thousand pesos per month.

But since 2017 these exclusivity contracts have ended “due to the serious economic crisis that Televisa has suffered in recent years.” “I still had a year of exclusivity in 2016 when I just left the CEA and it’s great because they give you a monthly payment without you having to work, but it’s also not cool because you can’t do anything anywhere else. It can range from ten thousand, twenty thousand pesos, up to a million a month,” Lizy revealed in a TikTok video.

