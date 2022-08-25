This is what the actor who played Auggie Pulman in ‘Wonder’ currently looks like

Jacob Tremblay was the protagonist of ‘Wonder’ and is currently 15 years old; He looks at how much he has grown!

It was in 2017 when one of the most moving and emotional films of recent times hit the big screen: Wonder. The plot follows Auggie Pulman, a boy who was born with a facial deformity, for which he has had to undergo multiple operations and difficult recovery processes.

Arriving at a public school will not be easy for the protagonist, who will have to deal with offensive comments, ridicule and bullying before realizing, with the help of their loved ones, that true beauty lies within people.

Also read: 5 things you can do to improve your self-esteem

This is what the actor who played Auggie Pulman currently looks like

Jacob Tremblayknown for having starred TheRoom, He was the actor who brought Auggie to life. At that time, the young artist was only 10 years old, so he is currently a 15-year-old teenager.

Also read: This is how Isabella and Gabriella currently look, the twins with different skin tones

Tremblay also lent his voice to the Pixar film, Luca, and is preparing the films “The Little Mermaid”, “Bear Season” and “The Toxic Avenger”. At his young age, Jacob has already become one of the most sought-after actors of the new generation at the moment, so we will surely continue to see him on screen alongside well-known celebrities. Among the names of the actors with whom Tremblay has worked, Julia Roberts, Owen Wilson, Brie Larson and Kate Bosworth stand out.

We leave you some of the most current photographs of Jacob Tremblay!

It may interest you: Where are the actors of ‘Realmente amor’ currently?