Entertainment

This is what the actor who played Bruce Bolaños in Matilda looks like today

Photo of James James5 mins ago
0 8 2 minutes read

Despite being a secondary character, Bruce Bolanos gave us one of the most memorable scenes of Matildathe lovely movie Danny DeVito. In this opportunity, we tell you what the actor who gave him life looks like today and we also share the details why he decided to move away from acting.

Source link

Photo of James James5 mins ago
0 8 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Karla Panini denies having stolen her husband Américo Garza

3 mins ago

Cristiano Ronaldo scores for his comeback but Manchester United lose to Arsenal

7 mins ago

The reason why Amber Heard left Johnny Depp with ‘faecal remains’ in his bed

15 mins ago

“The Lost City” in theaters

17 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button