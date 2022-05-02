This is what the actor who played Bruce Bolaños in Matilda looks like today

Despite being a secondary character, Bruce Bolanos gave us one of the most memorable scenes of Matildathe lovely movie Danny DeVito. In this opportunity, we tell you what the actor who gave him life looks like today and we also share the details why he decided to move away from acting.

Bruce Bolaños, the protagonist of one of the best scenes of Matilda

It is true that in Matildathe film directed by Danny DeVito and released in 1996, the important thing about the film is the bond that the girl played by Mary Wilson has with his parents, with his school teacher and with the director Tronchatoro.

However, the story also has several secondary characters, one of which is the unforgettable Bruce Bolanosthe schoolmate of Matilda who, gluttonous and innocent, sneaks into the institution’s kitchen and eats a piece of chocolate cake without knowing that it was precisely from Tronchatoro.

How could it be otherwise, the fearsome director does her thing and punishes him Bruce forcing him to eat another slice first and then a whole pie. What he never imagined is that Bruce Bolanosknown in English as Bruce Bogtrotter he would achieve the feat of eating that gigantic cake, largely helped by his companions, who support him by shouting “Bruce, Bruce, Bruce!”.

What is the life of Jimmy Karz, the actor who plays Bruce Bolaños in Matilda

Just two moviesMatilda included) and a brief appearance on television were enough for Jimmy Karz to become something like a cult actor.

Born on July 26, 1984, the acting work of this American artist took place between 1996 and 1998 and, in addition to the aforementioned film, included an appearance in The best of my weddingscomedy starring Adam Sandler Y drew Barrymoreand in an episode of the television series ER.

Later, Karz He decided to leave the world of acting forever and, once he finished high school, he dedicated himself to the study of medicine, a profession that he practices today.

This is what Jimmy Karz, the actor of Bruce Bolaños, looks like today

Seeing how he looks today is surprising because the contrast with the image we have of him, that of Bruce with a face full of chocolate, it is evident. In other words, that gluttonous boy with inflated cheeks and defined curls was left behind. Of course: that he has moved away from acting does not mean that he denies his participation in Matilda. In fact, in the different meetings that have taken place between the members of the cast, Jimmy Karz has always said present.

