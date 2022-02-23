This is what the actor who replaced Henry Cavill as Superman in Peacemaker looks like

peacemakerthe successful and celebrated series of James Gunn as a spin-off of the suicide squad which reached its last episode almost a week ago in hbo maxleft us a surprising and controversial cameo from the League of Justice, all this as a joke about some comments made about Aquaman by Peacemaker. And while Jason Momoa and Ezra Miller They played their usual roles as Aquaman and Flashrespectively, both Superman What wonder-woman they appeared in the shadows, without speaking or revealing their faces clearly, all to make up for the absences of their usual interpreters in the DCEU, or what is the same, henry cavill and Gal Gadot. Therefore, both characters were played by anonymous substitutes for the general public; now we know who donned the Man of Steel suit.

This is Henry Cavill’s substitute in Peacemaker

So the actor Brad Abramenkowho has already participated in other DC series such as The Flash or Batwoman on The CW, had the opportunity to wear the DCEU Superman costume for the Peacemaker cameo; and yes, it is the classic blue and red suit from the Justice League in theaters and not the black suit from the Snyder Cut. This has been shared by the actor himself through his social networks, showing that he has the ideal size and face to play Superman, at least in appearance.

“My dream came true when I became the twelfth Superman. An honor to wear the Henry Cavill suit! Peacemaker season finale,” the actor wrote on Instagram. “Were you about to say something? Am I your Superman, guys? If you want it to be, comment #MySuperman in my most recent publications and let’s get going!” Abramenko concluded, running as the next Superman in audiovisual format.

peacemaker will return soon with its second season already confirmed by James Gunn himself.

