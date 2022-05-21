This is what the actress looked like as an Italian lingerie model

2015 was the year in which the world fully met dakota johnson. But her leading role in “50 Shades of Grey” brought her not only fame and recognition, but also opportunities in the modeling world. In fact, the time she was an Italian lingerie model she received a lot of praise.

Daughter of actors Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson, and stepdaughter of Antonio Banderas, dakota johnson is very famous in “Hollywood”. In addition to being talented, the actress has also shown that she is very good at modeling Italian lingerie.

As many already know, before throwing herself into acting completely, Dakota Johnson was a professional model for Chanel.

What did Dakota Johnson look like as an Italian lingerie model?

Definitely the story originally written in the novels of EL James, catapulted her as a model capable of representing women, and Italian women’s lingerie, which is world famous for being one of the most exquisite in the world.

Thus, in full swing of “50 Shades of Grey”, dakota johnson agreed to model for the Italian lingerie brand Intimissimi. The result?

The actress posed in a deep red silk dress and silver high-heeled shoes with shiny details that she carried right in her hands or next to her, who appeared sitting facing the camera.

Who is Dakota Johnson?

Dakota Johnson is an American actress, model, director, and producer. Her acting debut was in 1999 with “Crazy in Alabama,” but she rose to fame in 2015 for playing Anastasia Steele in the “Fifty Shades” movie franchise. She has appeared in other movies such as Luca Guadagnino’s drama “A Bigger Splash” and also in romantic comedies such as “How to Be Single”.

The Hollywood star was born on October 4, 1989, she is the daughter of actors Dan Johnson and Melanie Griffith. She is the granddaughter of actress Tippi Hedren, her former stepfather was Spanish actor Antonio Banderas and she has six half-siblings.