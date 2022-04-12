This is what the Akron Stadium field looks like before the game vs. Rayados

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara will play their pending match of Day 12 against the Rayados del Monterrey on Wednesday, on a court at the Akron Stadium that is still quite battered by the concert given by Coldplay in the city of Zapopan, Jalisco.

According to information from Natalia León, a FOX Sports journalist, the South Zone of Akron is the part that is most affected, because despite the work that has been done, patches and parts where the grass is dry can be seen.

As if the concert were not enough, the Akron field comes from having Tapatío activity in the Liga de Expansión MX this weekend, in addition to the fact that this Monday, April 11, the Chivas Femenil team will have activity against FC Juárez, so could end up more affected.

After the Liga MX Femenil duel, there will be about a day and a half to try to “fix” the Akron turf as best as possible for this Wednesday’s game, where Chivas begins to play “life” in Clausura 2022.

Chivas comes to this match with 14 points and out of playoff positions, being in 14th place, while the Rayados are in sixth position with 19 units, so they could even get into direct league positions.