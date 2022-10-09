This Is What The Avengers Would Look Like If They Had Been Created In Ancient Japan

Illustrator and graphic artist Takumi reinterprets the characters from ‘Avengers: Endgame’ in the Japanese print style called Ukiyo-e.

One of the first persecutions of Avengers: Endgame happens on the streets of japan when we discover that Ronin, the enigmatic masked vigilante, is the alias that Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) uses after losing his family to Thanos towards the end of Avengers: Infinity War. What if superheroes had stayed in that region long enough for their portraits to be done in a traditional Japanese style? Illustrator Takumi was inspired by Marvel characters to create a series of illustrations in the style of Ukiyo-e prints. The artist took it upon himself to translate the Marvel characters into that Japanese style appropriately and consistently.

Thanos

Thanos (Josh Brolin) is shown with fierce energy radiating from his clenched fist covered in the Infinity Gauntlet. Around him are storm clouds, and that’s because Takumi has reinterpreted him as the Shinto god of storms.



Hombre de Hierro

Since 2008, with the premiere of Iron Man (directed by Jon Favreau), we have met the eccentric and billionaire, Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), who developed a protective armor that was developed as a means of escaping from captivity in Afghanistan.

Captain America

Captain America’s (Chris Evans) outfit uses the shippo pattern of layered circles, which references the shape of his shield, while also being portrayed as a samurai warrior.

Hulk

When Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) is upset he turns into the Hulk and is now also a stocky sumo wrestler reminiscent of Edmond Honda, the character from the popular video game Street Fighter.

Thor

Thor (Chris Hemsworth), the blonde superhero, sporting a slender physique with a neatly trimmed beard and hairstyle, zips through the air accompanied by lightning bolts in the manner of a mythical thunder deity.

Black Widow and Hawkeye

Espionage expert Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) is, in a very timely manner, a ninja. While the outfit that she wears Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) in Endgame required the least modification to fit the Japanese ninja motif.



Captain Marvel

Throughout the Captain Marvel movie, Brie Larson wears a determined expression, very similar to the confidence and empowerment shown in this illustration that seems to be inspired by the moment Carol Danvers received the emergency call to return to Earth.



War Machine

War Machine’s suit belies James Rhodes’ (Don Cheadle) expression, but the plethora of old-school cannons strapped to his back and arms show he’s ready for combat.

Ant Man

Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) becomes Ant-Man due to his supply of particles that allow him to shrink down to the size of an ant, about half an inch tall.

