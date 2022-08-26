This is what the beautiful wife of José Luis “El Puma” Rodríguez looks like today

José Luis ‘El Puma’ Rodríguez is one of the most recognized Latin singers worldwide, and the 79-year-old Venezuelan artist continues to captivate his audience, where, for example, he is a jury member of a television program in Argentina. All this would not have been possible without the company of the mother of Génesis Rodríguez, Carolina Pérez, who looks like this today.

After what was his worrying state of health a few years ago where he had to be transplanted of his two lungs, the Puma Rodriguez He managed to recover from the intervention and little by little he was returning to the stage. Although during the pandemic he had to take extreme care, a few months ago, the 79-year-old Venezuelan singer made headlines for having returned to his country after 12 years and where he offered a massive show. Now you can see the interpreter of ‘Owner of you, owner of nothing’ being a jury member of the Argentine television program ‘Sing with me now’.

El Puma is one of the most important Latin singers of all. Source Instagram @elpumaoficial

The private life of Puma Rodriguez It has not been easy at all, because it has been the protagonist of several family scandals. In the first place, because of his fierce fight with his eldest daughters, Liliana and Lilibeth Rodríguez, product of the marriage with Lila Morillo. They even dedicated a song to him and stated that they have not had any kind of relationship for more than 10 years. To this is added, the alleged unrecognized son of the singer and it is the Puma Junior who is also a musician.

Beyond these problems, the Puma Rodriguez He enjoys his marriage to Carolina Pérez, whom he married in 1996, but they have been together since 1987. Genesis Rodríguez was born as a result of this relationship, the actress who shines in Hollywood and who participated in several soap operas and television series and who currently shines in ‘ Umbrella Academy’.

Carolina Pérez, wife of Puma Rodríguez. Source Instagram @genirodriguez

Unlike her husband Cougar and her daughter Genesis, Carolina Pérez maintains a low profile, she does not have social networks, so the only thing that is known about her is when both her partner and her daughter share a photo on Instagram. She is currently 54 years old and was a former Cuban model and when they met for the first time, love was instantaneous.