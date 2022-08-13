This is what the cast of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory looks like 17 years later

Tim Burton made the adaptation of the story in 2005

In 2005, one of the most successful adaptations of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory was made on film, starring Johnny Depp and directed by Tim Burton.

What happened to the cast of the film 17 years after the premiere.

Freddie Highmore played Charlie Bucket

He is now 30 years old and has participated in series such as Bastes Motel, Leonardo and The Good Doctor.

AnnaSophia Robb played Violet Beauregarde

She is now 28 years old and has worked on shows like The Expecting and The Carrie Diaries.

Julia Winter played Veruca Salt

She is now 29 years old and far from acting.

Jordan Fry played Mike Teavee

He is now 29 years old and has worked on movies like Without a Trace and Byrd and the Bees.

Philip Wiegratz played Augustus Gloop

He is now 29 years old and his last performance was in the tape Ruby, the last time traveler in 2013.

Johnny Depp played Willy Wonka

He is now 59 years old and has worked on films such as City of Lies and Minamata.

Blair Dunlop played Willy Wonka as a child

She is now 30 years old and left acting to become a singer.

Missi Pyle played Miss Beauregarde

He is now 49 years old and has worked on other films such as Ma, Life at a Rodeo and Grace.

Deep Roy played Oompa Loompa

He is now 64 years old and has appeared in other films such as Star Trek: Limitless and Mantervention.