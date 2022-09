This movie premiered on the Disney Channel in 2006. It won two Emmy Awards. Here we tell you what the cast of ‘High School Musical’ looks like, after 16 years. Special Bart Johnson | Jack Bolton Special He was the basketball coach at East Hide High School. He was also the father of Troy Bolton. Instagram Alison Reed | Ms Darbus Special I used to teach drama classes at the East Hide School. He didn’t like sports. Special Monique Coleman | Taylor McKessie Special She was a standout student at East Hide School. She was in charge of the academic decathlon team. Instagram Corbin Blue | Chad Danford Special He was the best friend of Troy Bolton and one of the leaders of the basketball team. Instagram Lucas Grabel | Ryan Evans Special He liked the theater and was the brother of Sharpay Evans. Instagram Olesya Rulin | Kelsi Nielsen Special She was the composer of the winter musical. She befriends Troy Bolton and Gabriella Montez. Instagram Ashley Tisdale | Sharpay Evans Special She was the school’s top student in drama. She was in love with Troy Bolton. Instagram vanessa hudgens | Gabriella Montez Special She was the new student at East Hide School. Because of her mother’s job, they constantly changed cities. Instagram Zack Efron | Troy Bolton Special He was the captain of the basketball team. He also acted in a play with Gabriella Montez, with whom he falls in love. Instagram Have you ever seen ‘High School Musical’? Special