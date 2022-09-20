This is what the cast of How I Met Your Mother looks like today

One of the most successful series, but above all loved by the public, is turning 17 years after its premiere, of course we are talking about How I Met Your Motherro better known as How I Met Your Mother.

It is an American sitcom created by Craig Thomas and Carter Bays, which premiered on CBS on September 19, 2005 and ended on March 31, 2014. It stars Josh Radnor, Neil Patrick Harris, Cobie Smulders, Alyson Hannigan, and Jason Segel.. The series is broadcast in the United States by the CBS network.

With nine seasons, lThe series began airing on September 19, 2005 to end with the last season on September 23, 2013, having eight years of great success among the audience.

That is why and to celebrate the eternal competition of FRIENDS, we tell you what has become of the cast that for nine seasons made each of their viewers laugh.

This is what the cast of How I Met Your Mother looks like 17 years after its premiere

Josh Radnor – Ted Mosby

The architect with less luck in love was the protagonist of the series and the stories of his friends revolve around him; Ted turns out to be a confused character, since on the one hand he wants a life like Marshall’s, but he also likes the life that his other friend Barney leads.

He is currently 48 years old. and after his participation in the sitcom, he directed a movie called Happy Thank You More Please.

In 2017 he formed an acoustic folk-pop-musical god, releasing an album with 11 songs.

Neil Patrick Harris – Barney Stinson

At 49 years old today, “the most eligible bachelor in New York” became one of the favorite characters in the series. His daring, playful and seductive behavior captivated all the women and his audience.

He has been considered one of the best showman in history, he has presented Oscar Awards and in 2010 he was named one of the hundred most influential people by Time magazine.

Neil Patrick Harris came out as gay on November 4, 2006. via People magazine.

Cobie Smulders – Robin Scherbatsky

The 40-year-old actress has been very active in her career appearing in multiple productions, but her most remembered role has been Robin Scherbatsky.

His first role as a co-star in the cinema was in The Slammin’ Salmon (2009), alongside Michael Clarke Duncan; She appears in the superhero movie The Avengers, in which she plays the role of Maria Hill.

In 2015, Smulders indicated that she had been diagnosed with ovarian cancer when she was 25 years old, while filming the third season of How I Met Your Mother in 2007.

Alyson Hannigan – Lily Aldrin

She gave life to Lily Aldrin, the inseparable from her husband Marshall. She made her film debut with Impure Thoughts to later make his first big film in 1998, My girlfriend is an alien.

In 2011, the actress confirmed on Twitter that she is pregnant for the second time, generating great controversy. after literally expressing “how much it hurts me to have another child in such a rush”, coinciding with the pregnancy of her character Lily Aldrin in How I Met Your Mother.

Jason Segel as Marshall Ericksen

Actor, screenwriter, producer and author, he brought to life the character spoiled by fans of the Marshall Eriksen series.

Segel has acted in several films, including Knocked Up, Forgetting Sarah Marshall, I Love You, Man, Despicable Me, Jeff, Who Lives at Home, The Muppets, The Five-Year Engagement, Sex Tape and The Discovery.

