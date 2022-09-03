Entertainment

This is what the cast of Mean Girls looks like today

Photo of James James20 hours ago
0 27 2 minutes read

The youth comedy “Mean Girls” (Mean Girls) was released in 2004 and over the years it has become one of the most iconic films of recent decades.

The film is also well remembered because it was a hotbed of great talent, since many of the actresses who were part of the cast were taking their first steps and later became great stars.

Topics

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James20 hours ago
0 27 2 minutes read

Related Articles

“My family and my children inspire me every day”

3 mins ago

Christophe Galtier looks back on the start of the match on the bench of Neymar against Nantes

4 mins ago

D23 Expo 2022: Schedules in Spain of the most important presentations of the Disney Comic-Con

14 mins ago

the superb gesture of Messi for the employees of the club

15 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button