This is what the cast of Mean Girls looks like today

The youth comedy “Mean Girls” (Mean Girls) was released in 2004 and over the years it has become one of the most iconic films of recent decades.

The film is also well remembered because it was a hotbed of great talent, since many of the actresses who were part of the cast were taking their first steps and later became great stars.

What is an all-star cast today when you read the names was not so relevant at the time, as many cast members were just beginning their careers.

It’s been 18 years since the premiere of “Mean Girls”.

Lindsay Lohan was the best known andMean Girls” was his first project outside of Disney. Below we review how the protagonists of the iconic youth comedy, which is available on Amazon Prime Video and HBO Max, have changed.

Lindsay Lohan – Cady Heron

Lindsay Lohan is currently 36 years old and was only 18 when she starred in “Mean Girls.”

The queen and former Disney girl has changed a lot since her leading role in “Mean Girls“. After having been away from romantic comedies, he will soon return to the genre at the hands of Netflix.

Rachel McAdams – Regina George

Rachel McAdams is currently 43 years old and was 25 when she filmed “Mean Girls.”

Right now Rachel McAdamswho was the queen bee of high school, is part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and we could see her a few months ago in “Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness” playing a couple of variants of Christine, the romantic interest of Steven Strange .

Amanda SeyfriedKaren Smith

Amanda Seyfried is currently 36 years old and was only 18 when she filmed “Mean Girls.”

amanda seyfried She was the silly girl from “The Plastics”. Her career has come a long way with iconic movies like “Mamma Mia,” “Letters to Juliet,” and the “Dropout” series.

Lacey Chabert – Gretchen Wieners

Lacey Chabert is currently 39 years old and was 21 when she filmed “Mean Girls.”

few know that Lacey Chabert She gave her voice to Meg Griffin in the first season of Family Guy. She has also participated in many series and movies.

Tina Fey – Ms. Norbury

Tina Fey is currently 52 years old and was 34 when “Mean Girls” was filmed.

Tina Fey is the mastermind behind “Mean Girls“Well, it was she who wrote the script for the film. She is a great comedian and now we can see her in the series “Only Murders in the Building”.

