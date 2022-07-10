This is what the cast of “The Disastrous Witch” looks like today 24 years after its premiere

24 years ago it premiered “the disastrous witch”, the famous series of a school of witches: the Cackle Academy, starring Mildred Imbroglio, a young witch who stands out more for her mistakes than for her successes, but also for being one of the girls in the school who is more faithful to her loyalty to her friends and her respect for animals and who, over time, she will overcome herself and become one of the best sorceresses. This is what it looks like today cast!

It was in 1998 when this British-Canadian series, based on the children’s books “The Worst Wich”, by the writer Jill Murphy, came to the screen. It was televised for three seasons with 13 episodes in each, except for the last part, which had one more program, entitled “Witch’s Resentment” and ended its broadcasts in 2001.

In Mexico, it was part of the programming of Canal Once, within the network’s children’s schedule at the beginning of the century, and was broadcast for many years, so it is difficult to forget the antics of Mildred and her friends who, in most cases, they were carried out without malicious purposes but that, for one reason or another, ended in disaster and discovered by the teacher Ogrum, who did not like the misdeeds of Embrollo and his henchmen at all.

Mildred Imbrollo – Georgina Sherrington



Mildred, unlike her other classmates, does not have a witch mother or father, so she had to figure out how to get her place at Cackle Academy. Although most of the teachers at the institute don’t believe in her, Principal Cackle has faith in her goodness and good intentions, so when she gets to headship, she is rarely reprimanded and instead is listened to and exhorted to stay away from her. problems. Although Mildred has several friends, they almost always get annoyed with her because they think she is the one who leads them down the path of problems, for this reason, many times she will feel more accompanied by her kitten Tigre, the only feline in the academy who is not black.

Georgina Sherrington played Mildred when she was 13 years old and in 2000, she was awarded for her performance in the series in the category of “best comedy series performance” by the Young Artist. That would not be the last time that the actress would play Mildred, because in 2001 she brought Embrollo back to life, but in her university stage, where she arrived at the Cambridge witchcraft study center. Years later, she would play this character again as a guest star in series related to the same story. She has also made other television appearances, most recently in 2016.

Maud Moon – Emma Brown



Maud is Mildred’s best friend, the first girl she comes into contact with upon entering Cackle Academy, and the one who will become her best friend. Luna is one of the most outstanding students and, on many occasions, they will try to distance her and Mildred, since the high school teachers consider that she is a bad influence on the student’s academic performance.

Emma Brown did not act again after finishing the recordings of the series. In 2007, she married James Ronicle and is currently the mother of two children. Although she is no longer dedicated to acting, that does not prevent her from meeting with her castmates from time to time.

Ethel Hallow – Felicity Jones



Just as Mildred had friends, her enemies also existed, one of them was Ethel Hallow, another of the most outstanding students of the academy and the one who seems to live to make life impossible for Embrollo, because many times she will be one of those responsible for throw her head over heels with her superiors.

Ethel was played by two actresses, Felicity Jones and Katy Allen, but it was the first of them who returned to play Mildred’s enemy in the series that follows the university life of the witches. Jones is one of the actresses in the cast with a more prolific acting career, nominated for a Golden Globe Award for her participation in The Theory of Everything (2014), where she played Jane Wilde Hawking.

Enid Shadow – Jessica Fox



Jessica Fox played Enid Sombra, a student who joins in the middle of the school year, and who gets Mildred into even more trouble and not only at Cackle Academy, but at the university, when she goes to visit her and demonstrates who has followed a life full of problems. Currently, Fox continues to dedicate herself to acting, standing out for her role as Nancy Hayton in the British series “Hollyoaks”.

Barnyard Drusilla – Holly Rivers



Drusilla is Ethel’s best friend, despite not being the first to sabotage Mildred, she accompanies Ethel in all her plans to affect her companions. After the series, Rivers became a television producer and also a cheese vendor. Later, she began to write stories about Demelza, a girl scientist.

Mistress Ogrum – Kate Duchêne



Although Kate Duchêne began acting at the age of 14, it was in her role as Master Ogrum that she is most publicly applauded, since her appearances on television were few, since she specialized as a theater actress.

Director Amelia Cackle – Clare Coulter



Like Kate Duchêne, Clare Coulter is best known for her work in theater, she is currently 80 years old and continues to dedicate herself to acting and music, since she is also a singer.

