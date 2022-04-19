this is what the characters described in the book REALLY look like

Before the release of the films of the Harry Potter saga, every reader asked themselves this question: what do the people imagined by JK Rowling really look like? Described with more or less detail in the books, did Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley have this face in the mind of the author?

To this question, a surfer tried to answer it by using artificial intelligence, on the basis of descriptions made with the words of the British novelist.

“I grew up with Harry, Ron and Hermione and I remember queuing at midnight for every book to come out,” artist MsBananaAnna told BoredPanda.

“Emma Watson too beautiful to be Hermione”

“I got the idea to recreate the characters when I was trying to find Hermione fan art. I watched the movies and even though I love Emma Watson, I always thought she was too beautiful to be Hermione. I couldn’t find any renditions of her that I thought were accurate, so I ended up doing it myself. People seemed to like it so much that I decided to do more characters”.

Her favorite character? Sirius Black! “I said to myself that the result came directly from my head. The Artbreeder site can be quite limited in what you can do and can be a little twisted, so not all of the characters came out the way I wanted, but I thought Sirius came out the way I imagined! Dark and royally beautiful. »

Also read: