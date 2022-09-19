This Is What The Characters Of ‘Game Of Thrones’ Would Look Like If They Were Adapted To Anime

Now that House of the Dragon is running with its first season, an opening has resurfaced that animator Malec did for the seventh season of game of Thrones anime styleand left us thinking that George RR Martin and Ryan Condal have been slow to waste the possibilities of Japanese animation to adapt the original novels and series.

The animation presented is made under the classic 2D technique with which Studio Wit made Attack On Titan possible, except for its final season in the hands of Jujutsu Kaisen and Chainsaw Man managers Mappa Studio. If these traits are preserved, Game of Thrones the anime would be a tremendous hit for all due to the possibility of exploiting all the violence and sexuality required by the story.

Don’t you believe us? Now we tell you and we show what some of the main characters of game of Thrones if any Japanese studio got their hands on Martin’s work. Many netizens believe that it would be censored by Crunchyroll and other platforms that usually hide content of extreme violence, as is the case with School Days. The good thing is that this animation would be zero conservative by uncle HBO and the streaming platform HBO Max, right?