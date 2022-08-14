This Is What The Characters Of ‘Game Of Thrones’ Would Look Like In Tim Burton’s World

Currently hundreds of creatives are in charge of showing us our favorite characters in a different way, today it is the turn of transforming the Game of Thrones cast into Burton’s, you will love the result.



1. Missandei and Gray Worm

+ One of the favorite couples of all Game of Thrones fans, Missandei and Gray Worm (Jacob Anderson) They didn’t have it easy since before meeting the so-called Dragon Queen they had to go through slaverybut then Missandei (Nathalie Emmanuel) got the chance to be an advisor to the Queen and Worm became the leader of the Unsullied. Read more

For 8 seasons, the Game of Thrones series by Alan Taylor, Mark Mylod, Alex Graves and Jeremy Podeswa fulfilled the expectations of fans of the medieval fantasy genrethe great interpretations of Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) and Jon Snow (Kit Harington), charmed audiences episode after episode.

Based on the novels of George R. R. Martin, A Song of Ice and Fire, in a Medieval Context showed us the story of a group of families, related to the nobility, who dispute the power to dominate the fictitious territory of Poniente, whose name was Westeros, to later take control of the 7 kingdoms from the Iron Throne, the place where the king exercises power.

As for the creative named Askandy on Instagram, he painted this story and its characters for us with the same plot and protagonists, but in the world of Burton that is, with a fantasy style visually inspired by a gothic aesthetic with touches of horror and black comedy.