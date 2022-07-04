This is what the characters of ‘Shrek’ would look like in their live-action version

The Shrek movie makes us laugh out loud with characters like Donkey, Fiona, Puss in Boots and others, now imagine if he had a live-action, do you think his characters in this version would be just as funny?

Although many Hollywood celebrities such as meryl streep in the role of the fairy godmother or Emma Stone in Fiona the characters of Shrek (2001). an illustrator Brazilian named Hidreley Diao makes use of artificial intelligence that is very fashionable, to give us a taste of what cartoons look like of the movie in a more real way. The animated film is so good and original with each of its characters that in 2020 it is recognized as a World Heritage Site by the National Film Registry of the United States Congress. Since its launch, the followers do not stop paying tribute to it, even many people are encouraged to have their birthday parties with this theme.

Shrek

At the end of 2019, the news went viral that Maurice Tillert, a French fighter from the 1940s, was the one who inspired the appearance of the main character Shrek.. But the newspaper Millennium denied it in 2020 saying that its director Andrew Adamson, denies such information during an interview.

Meanwhile, the illustrator Diao decides to create the live-action version of the green ogre from Dreamworks and it gives us an image that respects the features of the character. He looks identical, don’t you think?

Fiona

Locked up from a very young age in a very distant tower and guarded by a fearsome dragon, Fiona turns into an ogre at sunset, but when he meets his true love the curse is broken. Although Shrek, being an ogre, does not achieve much physically, but what matters is that they both love each other.

This is how the princess looks in a more real version Do you like what the Brazilian illustrator does?

Donkey

One of the favorite characters in the history of Shrekin addition to the fact that his voice is dubbed into Spanish by a Mexican actor loved both in Mexico and in the United States, Eugenio Derbez.

The Brazilian artist shows us a donkey as a human and not as an animal What do you think of the version?