This is what the characters of ‘Shrek’ would look like in their live-action version



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Shrek



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Fiona



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Donkey



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Charming



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.



5/5 SLIDES