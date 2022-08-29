this is what the Colombian and Gerard Pique’s future looks like

Shakira and Gerard Piqué are dealing with their breakup in a different way, making the footballer the villain of the story, as the Catalan formalized his new romantic relationship with Clara Chía Martí, giving rise to speculation of proven infidelity. Moreover, the way the Barcelona player behaved with the media and his fans has been called rude, breaking a paparazzi’s cellphone and denying children autographs.

In the meantime, the singer of “I congratulated you” was applauded for the way in which she resurfaced from such a media separation, since she finds herself taking refuge with her children, Sasha and Milan, since during her last appearances we saw her walking on the beach or playing playing tennis with them. In addition to the fact that in her approach to the media and her fans, she was noticed relaxed.

And although she has a positive attitude towards the media, many said that Shakira was emotionally devastated and sad, which is why she had to seek therapy. Faced with these rumors, body language expert Maryfer Centeno decided to analyze Shakira.

It was on her YouTube channel that the graphologist also analyzed a photograph of the moment when the interpreter of “Barefoot” was going from her home to the tennis club and the paparazzi took the opportunity to question her about her ex-partner, to which the singer only smiled and saluted.

“The sincere smile is the one in the eyes, the one in the mouth is crooked, why? Why is she uncomfortable, she is cornered by the media, she is a very important figure, but it is not a smile of happiness, it is body language of defense”began Maryfer Centeno and it is that we remember that according to Jordi Marti, Spanish paparazzi revealed that the famous had asked the press not to ask about her ex-husband in front of their children, for the lots of little ones.

However, despite the discomfort, the body language expert revealed that: “There’s a certain satisfaction in the look… it’s not a sad look, it’s not an angry look, it’s not an annoyed look, it’s an air of satisfaction”.

Shakira is ‘lucky in love’

As the collaborator of the show “HOY” commented on the outfit of the Colombian who wore a skirt and a sports shirt with suspenders but without a doubt the piece that caught the attention was a visor with the logo “lucky in love” (“lucky in love”):

“He puts forward that he tells us that everything is fine, he has the love of his children, his family, his fans and relationships are cyclical, it has probably been the best for both of them”.

“It seems that Shakira is not having a bad time, she is not broken, on the contrary, she is willful, sure of herself, like the queen that she is, the intelligent woman that she is”concluded the body language analyst.