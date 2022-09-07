This is what the daughters of John Krasinski and Emily Blunt look like today

American actor and director John Krasinski and British-American actress Emily Blunt They make up one of the most beloved couples in Hollywood. They have been together since 2008 and were married in July 2010 in Italy.

In September 2013, it was announced that blunt and Krasinski were expecting their first child. On February 16, 2014, the first daughter of the couple, Hazel Krasinskiwho is currently 8 years old.

In 2016, sources close to the couple confirmed Emily’s second pregnancy. On July 4, 2016, the actor John Krasinski made official through Twitter the birth of his second daughterwhich they called Violet Krasinski. The little girl is currently 6 years old.

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt with their daughters Hazel and Violet.

In recent days, the happy family was captured walking through the streets of New York. In the photos you can see Emily and John with their daughters Hazel and Violetwhich are getting bigger.

Krasinski He is currently working on pre-production for his next directorial film, called Imaginary Friends, which would hit theaters in 2024. The actor has shown that he has great talent as a director with “A Quiet Place” and its sequel.

Emily Blunt, meanwhile, is waiting for the premiere of his new series for Amazon Prime Video, called “The English”. The series starring Blunt will premiere in November on the streaming platform.

In addition, the actress is filming the movie “Pain Hustlers” and also participated in the film “Oppenheimer”. Both films will be released next year.

