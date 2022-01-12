this is what the Djokovic case taught us

Mehdi Ali is only interested in what the Djokovic case has been.

Mehdi Ali is an Iranian refugee who for 9 years has lived in that hotel that the tennis player’s mother has called with surgical precision “hotel for immigrants full of insects”. What does a lot of “Jewish ghetto” or “Roma camp” do, right? It is so similar the sound and the function: to relegate, to hide, to set aside.

Mehdi Ali has lived in that hotel for 9 years waiting for a visa to be released. This is what interests me in the Djokovic affair to bring myself in and scream out: the injustice between the rich and the poor, because by dint of screaming it pierces the eardrums and makes itself heard.

What have you been doing in the last 9 years?

I had two daughters, I founded an Onlus, I moved house, I wrote three books, I made dozens of videos with Fanpage.it, I visited four new countries in the world, I skied and I took dozens of baths in the sea.

Now I tell you what Mehdi Ali did with his words: he slept in a room looking at the ceiling for most of his time. It wasn’t a choice, he could probably have done more than I did, or what you did.

Mehdi Ali is segregated in that hotel “full of insects” (cit.) And in that country which is Australia, and if there is a Christ on Earth it is him, and not Djokovic whose father claims the comparison with holiness: “He is like Jesus, persecuted”.

Persecuted are the poor, the vulnerable, the asylum seekers, not the multimillion-dollar tennis players who decide not to get vaccinated because it is better to listen to a doctor disgraced from the order than a million doctors around the world who publish scientific studies.

In the Djocovic family I believe that only one person has told the truth, namely the tennis player’s mother when she told her son’s room in the hotel: “Dirty and full of insects”.

I believe her because “hotels for immigrants” (cit.) Are almost always like this: ugly, dilapidated and with crabs that greet from the interstices, but for many it’s all normal because those hovels are not built for champion tennis players, but for unlucky immigrants waiting for a visa to be released. And then the problem for many is not represented by the fact that people are forced to live there for years; but the problem is if a NoVax good at throwing balls over a net sleeps for three days. Only in that case is there a scandal, otherwise “everything is fine Madama La Marchesa”.

A thought also to that Italian political party more inclined to host white supremacists among its ranks, and which praised “Australia which does not look at anyone in the face of immigration”.

Instead Australia looked very well, recognized Djocovic in the face and let him pass. Keeping only those with a deflated wallet and a less bulky surname at the bar.

So what did the Djocovic case teach us?

“If you are rich, you can.” Like the Christmas song, right?

If you are rich you can be martyred and then go play the Australian Open as a favorite in the same week.

If you are rich, you can. If you are poor, that’s your business.

9 years is what Mehdi Ali spent there. Today Mehdi is 24 years old, and has been there since he was 15. He has never committed a crime and will not participate in the Australian Open.

I struggle when I try not to think about it.