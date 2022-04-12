This is what the estate in Palm Beach looked like where Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz got married

Two months ago it was said that the couple, made up of Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz, had chosen a millionaire estate in Palm Beach, Florida, as the setting for their long-awaited wedding.

The 44,000-square-foot mansion belongs to the bride’s family, who paid $103 million in 2015.

This April 9, the long-awaited day arrived and one of the most impressive millionaire weddings of the year took place. How else could it be the wedding of the eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham?

This wedding was performed under the traditional Jewish ritual at the request of the bride’s billionaire family.

The magazine ‘Vogue’ had the exclusive of the celebration, so most of the photographs that have been released so far belong to them.

Outside the 44,000-square-foot mansion, they set up three large tents with everything you need to spend an unforgettable afternoon and evening.

Thanks to several photos it has been possible to see that most of the decoration was white, very combined with the beautiful Valentino dress that Peltz wore.

It is said that $3 million dollars were invested in total for the wedding and 300 guests gathered at the beautiful estate, including other billionaires and stars.

Among the exclusive guest list were: Mel C, Serena and Venus Williams, Gordon Ramsay, Marc Anthony, Elizabeth Hurley, Gisele Bündchen, Eva Longoria and Nicole Richie.

You may also like:

– This is the mansion that Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz sell just seven months after buying it

– Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz met in a kitchen that is not the one in their mansion for sale

– They entered the Beckham mansion in London and stole thousands of dollars