This is what the Femsa stores in Europe look like, although they are not called OxxoMediotiempo

The company Mexican Economic Development (Femsa) acquired the Swiss firm value. which has 15 service formats with 2,700 points of sale in Switzerland, Germany, Austria, Luxembourg and the Netherlands.

Femsa finalized the purchase on October 7 after paying 1.15 billion dollars for 97.77 percent of Valora’s capital stock.

Although convenience stores Oxxo they will not invade Europe, Femsa will have control of the Valora stores; however, he indicated that he will not make changes to the sales format.

The firm Valora has brands such as: Avec, Back Factory, Back Werk, Bob Finance, Brezelkönig, Café Spettacolo, Cigo, Ditsch, Frittenwerk, K Kios, Ok.-, Press Pob Books, Service Store, Super Guud and U Store.

What are the Femsa stores in Europe like?

They are convenience stores with a modern format. They are located in high-traffic places such as train stations or gas stations. They have a wide range of food and fresh products, as well as regional products.

It offers fresh products for immediate consumption 365 days a year from morning to night and in some places 24 hours a day.

BackWerk

He is the inventor of the self-service bakery and has since steadily and successfully developed into a modern bakery concept. With a wide range of snacks and catering, BackWerk is the European market leader in this area.

Caffè Spettacolo

It is the largest Italian coffee shop chain in Switzerland. It combines exclusive roasts with barista craftsmanship and Italian joie de vivre. They only use the highest quality organic and Fair Trade coffee beans in unique roasts.

U Store

These stores are aimed at travelers, students and residential. They offer fresh snacks, pastries and hot drinks to take away, as well as soft drinks, press products, tobacco products, ice creams, services and transport tickets.

Press & Books

It offers a wide range of books, magazines and newspapers to accompany everyday travelers. Press & Books are open 365 days a year from morning to night.

– Newscast information –

​

​