this is what the first level of the plumber looks like in 3D

Will there ever come a time when we stop seeing fantasies in Unreal Engine 5? The only answer we want is a resounding no, as the skills of developers around the world never cease to amaze us. For a more obvious example, the recreation of a train station in Japan that reaches a photorealistic level.

Without going into extreme detail, Kitsune Fuzzy Gaming set out to recreate what is perhaps the most recognizable level in gaming history. Indeed, we are talking about the mythical 1-1 of Super Mario Bros. from 1986, which now appears in full 3D and with the possibilities offered by Unreal Engine 5.

As you can see, the mustachioed plumber walks among blocks, goombas and all kinds of well-known power-ups. Kitsune shows in his video the whole process of creating the level, showing that it has been a titanic job having to have shaped all the elements on their own onscreen.

For the characters and enemies, it has been inspired by the illustrations of the original box in which the Super Mario Bros. to our houses, so their designs are different. In any case, there is no lack of time here when we can pick up the invincibility star and destroy everything that moves.

“I don’t think I can release this game to the public and as it is, it’s just a fan art“, explains Kitsune. There are winks even with the area where we can continuously jump on a shell and add lives without stopping. Other examples of good work in the Epic Games engine are found in the recreations of Superman or Spider-Man in the city of The Matrix Awakens.