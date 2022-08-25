Entertainment

This is what the girl from Little Miss Sunshine looks like today

The movie Little Miss Sunshine is one of the most moving films of the 2000s. The film was released in 2006 and is a funny tragicomedy that captivated everyone thanks to the charisma of little Olive, whose family undertook a trip in a dilapidated van so that the girl participate in a children’s beauty contest.

The actress abigail breslin She was in charge of playing little Olive in the exciting story. At that time, the young actress was only 9 years old, and today she is already a full 26-year-old woman.

