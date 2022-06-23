This Is What The Hunger Games Characters Would Unexpectedly Look Like If They Were As Described In The Books

the magic of ArtBreeder Artificial Intelligence tool to show us what some popular literary characters would have looked like according to their written descriptions we met her with Harry Potter. The artist responsible for those viral hyper-realistic images that revealed to us what Harry, Hermione, Ron and company would look like if they responded to the traits described by JK Rowling was MsBananaAnna (@msbananaanna), who soon repeated the work with the characters from Game of Thrones.

‘Harry Potter’: Artist Shows What Characters Would Look Like If They Were Exactly As Described In The Books

After her, the ArtBreeder tool has been used by other users to create similar work and, in fact, the popular BuzzFeed portal showed us shortly after what the characters of Stephanie Meyer’s unforgettable saga would be like Twilight starring Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson on the big screen. The last great saga to obtain its own AI version was The Hunger Games, by author Suzanne Collins and again by buzzfeed.

Following the descriptions that Collins makes in his books, the website presents us with what the characters would look like, which, for the most part, look very different. those played by Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, Liam Hemsworth and company. It is especially striking how different some characters would be, like Woody Harrelson’s Haymitch Abernathy, while others, like Amandla Stenberg’s Rue, are almost perfect.

Broadly speaking, the result is once again amazing (and, in some cases, unexpected). You can check it below.

