THIS IS WHAT THE JUVE NEEDS TO GO UP, GET THERE BUT CLOSES THE DOOR!

The victory in Bologna does not exalt anyone, but it certainly makes us happy because it was obtained on an important field against a full team, with important absences such as Chiesa, Dybala, Danilo and Chiellini, just to name a few.

Nobody thinks that the Bianconeri have solved their problems with this success given that they are six points from fourth place, however, there is the absolute conviction that, if you play with this spirit, surely the Bianconeri will be able to try to fight until the end.

NEED FOR PURCHASES – it is undeniable that Juventus have a competitive squad, however, at the same time they need to make purchases that can improve a squad that has gaps, in attack, where at most two goals are scored per game, as well as in midfield.

ARRIVABENE CLOSE THE DOOR – in the meantime, Maurizio Arrivabene does not transmit certainties on the market and like a cerberus he closes the door to the market or almost: “We are in the pipeline with the capital increase, the signals from the shareholders have been positive, it means that they have trust in the recovery and relaunch plan of the club. But I want to clarify one thing, this for both the media and the fans: the capital increase is needed to give stability to the team’s accounts, it is by no means an operation that projects us on the market by doing some drama. As regards this aspect, let’s forget it, in the sense that the company has been especially affected by two years of Covid and today we are very busy and concentrated in what is the relaunch. So committed to reflect, to evaluate well and then do what the income statement will allow us to do. First of all we need to close this semester and look very carefully at the accounts, after which the necessary reflections will be made and at the end of January aio, mid-February, plans will begin. It will not be a January market, I imagine, particularly, neither interesting nor demanding “.

Juve need the spirit of Bologna, but some small reinforcement, as a striker would be very useful to try to get to fourth place.

