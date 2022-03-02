This is what ‘The Nanny’ looks like at 64 years of age

For some actresses, the passage of time is a nightmare, as they refuse to leave their youth behind; while others enjoy each stage and show that discipline, good nutrition and exercise help to reach a mature age in a spectacular way. This is how actress Fran Drescher proudly wears her 64-year-old.

The actress has a long career in the entertainment industry, and in recent years she has dedicated herself to directing a foundation dedicated to cancer; She is also the president of the Screen Actors Guild of America.

Francine Fran Joy Fine Sheffield was the main character in the CBS television sitcom The Nanny, played by actress Fran Drescher, who reached all corners of the world from 1993 to 1999.

Fran Drescher, better known as The Nanny. The actress looks spectacular at 64 years old. (Photo: Getty Images.)

The also writer opened the visibility of women on television with FranFine, a Jewish-American woman whose boyfriend, who was also her boss, breaks up with her and fires her, as he decides to hire his new girlfriend.

So she starts selling cosmetics door to door, stopping by the house of widower and millionaire British theater producer, Maxwell Sheffield. By a mistake, she is hired as the nanny of the three children of the Mr Sheffield: Maggie, Brighton and Grace.

Although at first, Maxwell He doesn’t seem very happy with her. Fran turns out to be just what he and his family need. With her unconventional upbringing, his no-nonsense honesty, and his Queens logic, she helps make Maxwell and his children a happy and healthy family.

Is Fran Drescher preparing the return of The babysitter?

In various interviews with US media, the actress and writer revealedor who prepares the musical of Broadway from TheNanny. About the series, there is still nothing concrete: we are not sure if it would be done with a new cast or if it would be done with all the original actors.

At the moment, the classic series is broadcast on HBO Max.

