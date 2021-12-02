This is what the new Alfa Romeo will look like according to Mesonero-Romanos

The new chief designer of Alfa Romeo, the Spaniard Alejandro Mesonero-Romanos, told AutoBild Spain how the Alfa car manufacturer will change in the coming years. The interview was granted by the Spaniard in a symbolic place for the historic Milanese brand: the museum “The Time Machine” of Arese. First of all, the designer said that the development of Alfa Romeo’s new cars for the next few years is already in full swing.

Here’s what Alfa Romeo will look like according to Alejandro Mesonero-Romanos

Mesonero-Romanos he also reiterated that the Biscione for its future will not focus only on SUVs or even on retro cars as some have hypothesized in the past. The Spaniard after 11 years in Seat and a quick move to Renault has decided to undertake a real challenge and that is to give his contribution to the relaunch of Alfa Romeo in the premium segment of the auto market.

Mesonero said he found an ideal place to work in Alfa Romeo. The designer works closely with the CEO Jean-Philippe Learned è ensures that he carries out his duties with the greatest possible freedom. The ex of the Volkswagen group confirms that he has been working like crazy since he set foot in his office as Alfa Romeo wants to present many new projects with a clear 10-year vision as soon as possible.

Mesonero who since he arrived in Alfa Romeo he has not taken advantage of a single day of vacation, he says that he is currently working on the models that the Biscione will launch between now and 2026, confirming that they will be 1 for each year. But he also warned that in a few months he will devote himself to the models that the Milanese house will launch between 2027 and 2030. He also confirmed that the development time of a car that was previously 4 or 5 years has shortened a lot in some cases even one year is enough.

As for the design Mesonero said that future Alfa Romeo cars will have to be “visceral”. This means according to the Spanish they will have to have a design with character, more attractive. When people look at them on the street they will have to say ‘wow’. In short, Alfa Romeo will aim to bring very attractive cars to the market.

Mesonero also says future cars of Alfa Romeo they will be premium and sporty but obviously we will try to differentiate ourselves from the competition even if obviously we will not be able to deviate too much as it is not advisable to stray too far from what are the current market trends in order not to be penalized. The manager of the Biscione says that obviously in future cars there will be no lack of quality. Indeed this will be one of the most important things. Quality understood as high-level design, precious materials, settings etc.

The Spaniard also said that Alfa Romeo will focus on modernity and therefore will not make retro cars. It is right to look to the past but the Biscione cars have always distinguished themselves to be ahead of the times and this will continue in the future.

The interior will be innovative. Elegance, technology, modernity will dominate but robustness is also needed. Still on the subject of interiors, Mesonero confirms that there will be ample room for technology but reiterates when said in recent weeks by Imparato and that is that they do not want to do “IPad with wheels”.

Other key elements for Alfa Romeo’s future cars will be elegance and simplicity. Two things that in his opinion should never be missing in premium cars. Great space will be given to elegance. The Biscione’s future cars will be classy cars both inside and out.

From this point of view, they will have nothing to envy to their German rivals. Other features of the Milanese manufacturer’s future cars will be the lightness and aerodynamics. These are two fundamental elements at a time when the sector is moving towards electrification.

Finally the electrification that second Mesonero-Romanos it will be the great challenge of Alfa Romeo and also of its designers. In fact, these must take into account the electric motors and the presence of batteries when designing the cars of the future.

As for the possible overlap with Lancia, the designer says there are no worries as the relaunch of Lancia focuses on other values. The elegance to which Lancia refers is more conceptual, more intellectual. That of Alfa Romeo will be more a sporty elegance.

Finally Mesoner-Romanos confirmed that Alfa Romeo is not only working on SUVs but also on sedans and sports cars. In short, lots of meat on the fire for the Biscione. We will see some good ones.

