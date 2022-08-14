This is what the protagonist of “A possible dream” looks like today: Quinton Aaron surprised this 2022 by his physical change

14 Aug 2022 – 09:00 a.m.



One of the most successful films based on real life of recent times was “A possible dream” or “The blind side”, released 13 years ago, in 2009.

The tape, for which Sandra Bullock received an Oscar for Best Actress, tells the story of Michael Oher, a 17-year-old African-American young man with a great talent for American football, but who has had a precarious life due to his mother’s drug addiction.

His talent is seen by a coach, who gives him a full scholarship to study at an exclusive school, in exchange for his enrollment in the campus sports league. After accepting, he befriends a boy, who begins to invite him to his house and, little by little, makes him a member of your family.

This exciting role was played by the actor Quinton Aaron, which meant an important leap in his career that had just begun in 2006.

A meteoric rise

Quinton Aaron is an actor born in the Bronx, New York, who began his career in Hollywood singing in a movie called “Merry Christmas”.

After the above, he added small participations in series and films such as “La Ley y el Orden” (2007), “Be Kind Rewind” (2008) and “The ministers” (2009).

Quinton Aaron in “Law and Order”

After participating in “A possible dream”, his career took on new vigor and he was able to add to his resume participation in blockbuster films such as “Paranormal Movie” (2013), “1982” (2013), “My first miracle” (2015), “Mothers and daughters” (2016), “Bad company”, (2018) and “Summer dropouts” (2021), just to mention a few.

His role in “A possible dream” marked him not only professionally, but also personally. After acting in the film, he founded the Quinton Aaron Foundation, in which he helps children and young people who suffer from bullying in their schools in the United States.

Quinton Aaron in “My First Miracle”

At the beginning of this 2022, he made news after having suffered a drastic weight loss, close to 50 kilos, after radically changing his diet.

This is what Quinton Aaron looks like today

