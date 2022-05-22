This is what the protagonists of the original X-Men cast look like today

the success of the film X Men, caused a series of sequels, prequels and spin-offs, but also helped to resurface superhero movies, a genre that comes from success after success in this new millennium. More than two decades after its premiere, that’s how they look today the main protagonists of the original cast.

With the prominence of Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart, Ian Mc Kellen Y Anne Paquin, X Men it focused on Wolverine and Rogue, a pair of mutants who had trouble adapting to the world.

Upon its world premiere, it quickly became a smash hit at the box office. It went on to gross nearly $300 million worldwide, in addition to receiving rave reviews from critics, who praised its performances, special effects, and plot depth.

The protagonists of X-Men: this is how they look today

More than two decades after its premiere, that’s how they look today their main actors the original cast of X Men. Safety pin!

Hugh Jackman (Logan/Wolverine) has had a long history after his outstanding performance in the 2000s hit movie. Since his character was so loved by the public, three movies were made about him: “X-Men Origins: Wolverine” (2009 ), “The Wolverine” (2013) and “Logan” (2017).

Jackman has acted in several successful films such as: “Van Helsing” (2004), “Australia” (2008), “Les Miserables” (2012), “The Greatest Showman” (2017), among others.

Patrick Stewart (Charles Xavier / Professor X) is a British actor who is already 80 years old and has participated in other films after X Men as has also done the voice of different characters.

Ian McKellen (Erik Lehnsherr / Magneto) After his sublime character, he has been part of great successes such as the trilogy of ‘The Lord of the Rings’ where he played ‘Gandalf’.

Famke Janssen (Jean Grey) is a Dutch actress who has had several recent appearances such as in ‘Hansel and Gretel: Witch Hunters’.

james marsden (Scott Summers / Cyclops) with his powerful red ray in his eyes, he continued to appear in more productions such as ‘Diary of a passion’ and even in ‘Superman: Return’.

A trip to the past: The emblematic phrase of X-Men

X Men, is the first film, which undoubtedly marked a before and after that cannot be avoided. It kicked off all the superhero movies that followed. It premiered on July 14, 2000,

“What would you prefer? Yellow spandex? was one of the first phrases that comes to mind when remembering X Menthe first film that marked an incredible influence in several generations for fans of superheroes, especially when they are linked to Marvel Comics.

The rest of his major characters, such as Halle Berry (Ororo Munroe / Storm), Anna Paquin (Marie D’Ancanto / Rogue), Tyler Mane (Victor Creed / Sabretooth), Ray Park (Mortimer Toynbee / Toad), Rebecca Romijn (Raven Darkolme/Mystique) and Bruce Davison (Senator Robert Kelly) also continued their careers, starring in major projects. See how they look today too. We share it with you.

