This is what the real-life houses of the actors of ‘How I Met Your Mother’ look like

The last few months we have seen the name of the series again how I Met Your Mother in the media, for its recently released spin off called “How I Met Your Father,” this time starring Hillary Duff. However, those most faithful to the original show will probably still check out the chapters of its predecessor that can be found on different streaming platforms. streaming. The characters of Ted, Robin, Marshall, Lily and Barney have not lost their spark after almost a decade of not being daily at the table of McLaren’s.

Although the series portrayed more realistic situations than others in terms of the domestic life of its protagonists – three friends in their thirties sharing a two-bedroom apartment sounds more current than ever – in real life the five friends are Hollywood stars, so their homes are more impressive than those in the series:

Barney Stinson – Neil Patrick Harris

Neil Patrick Harris played the eternal Barney, one of those fictional characters who lives beyond his means in a luxury apartment downtown. However, in real life his high standard of living does not surprise us. She put her luxurious home in New York’s Harlem up for sale last fall to move to the Hamptons with her husband. Thanks to this movement we were able to find out what it was like inside, and discover curiosities such as the room dedicated to magic (an actor’s hobby) or decorative sculptures of animals that are works of taxidermy. Eccentricities aside, the flat is full of delicate carved wood details and beautiful classic furniture with a vintage feel.

Marshall Erikseen – Jason Segel

Now the actor lives in the city of Pasadena.Photo: Courtesy of Compass

Jason Segel’s former home in Los Angeles was Mediterranean in style.Photo: Charmaine David, courtesy of Sotheby’s International Realty

After the successful series stopped shooting, the actor who played Marshall moved to the city of Pasadena and sold his Mediterranean-style mansion in the Los Feliz neighborhood of downtown Los Angeles. Because despite being located in California, the series was recorded on Hollywood film sets, just like its predecessor. friends (we hope this reveal doesn’t break the magic). The new five-bedroom mansion dates back to 1919 and was bought by Jason Segel a century after it was built for $4.23 million, the Victorian style of the time evident in its white wood-paneled facade and gray scaled roof Dark.

Robin ScherbatskyCobie Smulders

If in New York Robin Scherbatsky was a television reporter after succeeding as a Canadian teen pop star, in real life Cobie Smulders’ career at the end of the series was directed towards the great superhero franchise that is Marvel. Before moving with her husband and two daughters to Los Angeles, the actress and her family lived in a New York penthouse that they sold for $3.1 million. Although she doesn’t show much of the results of her new home renovation, a project she was working on before moving to California, thanks to her Instagram and the photos of her showing off her looks, yesWe know that you are as much a fan of decorative wallpapers as your colleagues Reese Witherspoon and Kate Hudson.

Ted Mosby – Josh Radnor

If in the series Ted Mosby was a hopeless romantic determined to find the woman of his life (and future mother of his children), in real life the love of actor Josh Radnor is his dog, with whom he continually shares photos on Instagram . Thanks to them we can get to know his living room, which has a brown leather sofa that matches the fur of his best friend. Together with this earth tone, the blues in the cushions that complement the worn Persian-style rug give a super homey result and comfortable to stay.

Lily Aldrin – Alyson Hannigan

The actress who played the adorable Lily was the best prepared student for the classes on-line during quarantine. She showed us how, with great ingenuity and a touch of humor, she rearranged the room so that her two daughters would not miss a beat at school, decorating the fireplace with several globes and a bulletin board shaped like notebook paper. We sense that Ted’s best friend is also a fan of the color blue, since it is the tone chosen for study pieces such as desk lamps, pencil holders and filing cabinets.