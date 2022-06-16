This is what the stars of High School Musical look like 16 years after the film

It was the year 2006 when the first film of High School Musical. Troy, Gabriela, Sharpay and Ryan marked the childhood of an entire generation.

But just as those little fans grew and changed over the last 16 years, so did their protagonists.

While the first of the tapes was released in April 2006, its sequels came in the next two consecutive years. High School Musical 2, which takes place at the Evans’ amusement park, opened in August 2007. High School Musical 3: Graduation arrived in October 2008 and grossed $252.9 million.

Its screenwriter, and numerous reviews that appeared after its release, describe this trilogy as a modern version of Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet.

Such was his recognition that he was consecrated as Disney Chanel’s most successful production at that time. The success of High School Musical remains latent to this day.

So much so that, from the original trilogy, its Latin version was released and now Disney is working on the third season of its series, called in the same way. There is also a spin-off of Sharpay that was released in 2011 where they delved into the character of Ashley Tisdale.

Added to this are other materials, the “Stories from East High” book series, based on the film adaptation. He also put out his own dancing, singing, and adventure video games, amassing a total of 10 video games. Of course, her albums are also included among her additional materials, with four albums that recreate the soundtrack of the tapes.

This is how their protagonists look

Zack Efron

photo: The Grosby Group

Vanessa Hudgens

photo: The Grosby Group

Ashley Tisdale

photo: The Grosby Group

Lucas Grabel

photo: The Grosby Group

Corbin Blue

photo: The Grosby Group

Monique Coleman

photo: The Grosby Group

