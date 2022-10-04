This is what the surviving cast of ‘The Walking Dead’ looks like 12 years after its premiere

‘The Walking Dead’ premiered the third part of its last season and thus the surviving cast that has starred in the successful series for 13 years has changed.

The third part of season 11 of walking dead, premiered on Star Plus last October 2. Every week, a new chapter will be available on the streaming platform, with a total of eight that will close the journey that the series meant for its fandom. This is what the actors who embodied the surviving characters of the series with whom we became most fond of in these 13 years look like.

DARYL DIXON

Of course there have been many theories about the deaths that we will see in the end of The Walking Dead. However, fans of the series know very well that Daryl, one of the most beloved characters on the show played by Norman Reedus, will not die in the series finale because a spin-off centered on him has already been confirmed.

CAROL PELETIER

Melissa McBride has played Carol since season 1, when the character joined the group of survivors led by Rick Grimes (andrew lincoln). Of the main cast, the actress is the only one who will not be in the next spin-off projects that are being developed due to personal reasons, so it is believed that this could be the end for Carol.