This is what the wife of “Puma” Rodríguez looks like today, the woman who stole his heart 35 years ago

Genesis Rodriguez and her mother Carolina Perez, the wife of “El Puma” Rodriguez, at a party in 2005. (Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images)

MEXICO CITY, September 7 (EL UNIVERSAL).- José Luis Rodríguez, “El Puma”, married Carolina Pérez in Miami at the age of 53. “We got married after 10 years of living together because there has been enough time to mature the relationship,” declared the Venezuelan singer at the time. They were already parents of Génesis Rodríguez when they decided to say yes I do.

“El Puma” has been married twice. Lila Morillo was his first wife. Fruit of love, which lasted nearly two decades, they had Liliana and Lilibeth. After the scandalous divorce in which the Venezuelan’s relationship with his eldest daughter began to dissolve little by little. “I talk a lot with my daughters and I still advise them. And I’m sure they have forgiven their father,” the singer’s ex explained a while ago.

With Carolina Pérez, José Luis Rodríguez has already been married for 35 years. And although they are 26 years apart, the truth is that they have managed to complement each other perfectly during all this time. They met when his current wife was 14 years old. Five years after that meeting they crossed paths again at the party of a friend they had in common.

“El Puma” Rodriguez with his wife Carolina Rodriguez at a 2007 Chayanne concert in Miami. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images)

“The next day I woke up and the phone appeared in my mind, something impressive. I don’t know what happened, I don’t know if it was for my good or for my bad. I called, we talked, I invited her to eat and that’s how the story began “, “El Puma” Rodríguez revealed recently, explaining that that day he also took her home “like a gentleman.”

The beauty that does not give in to the passage of time

Although Carolina Pérez does not have social networks, her daughter Genesis often surprises us by posting a photo of her mother. Rodríguez also usually posts the occasional postcard of her beautiful wife from her Instagram account.

It’s just that she doesn’t like media exposure at all. The truth is that at 54, the wife of “El Puma” Rodríguez is better than ever. She still retains her model silhouette from her younger years. It is clear that her daughter Genesis undoubtedly inherited all her beauty.

