This is what the youngest daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, Vivienne, looks like today

Angelina Jolie is one of the most talented and beloved actresses and producers in Hollywood. Jolie has appeared in films such as “Maleficent”, “Lara Croft: Tom Raider”, “Eternals”, among many others. She even recently finished filming a movie with Salma Hayek, where Jolie is serving as the director of the film.

Despite being a successful actress and producer, Angelina Jolie She also looks for her moments to be with her children and accompany them in each of their steps. Angelina Jolie is the mother of 6 children: Pax Thien, Zahara, Maddox, Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox Leon.

Read More: Pax and Maddox to work with Angelina Jolie on her next movie

Angelina Jolie shares custody of each of her children with actor Brad Pitt, with whom she was even married from 2014 to 2019. Today we will talk to you in particular about one of her daughters, Vivienne, who little by little begins to gain notoriety in the press . Vivienne was born in Nice in 2008 and has always been very close to her mother.

Read more: Shiloh, the daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, surprises with this talent



Photo: Angelina and Vivienne. Source: Instagram Fans Club @viviennejaliepitt

Vivienne Jolie-Pitt is currently 14 years old and is the twin sister of Knox Leon. The young woman has already begun to show what her interests are and has even been seen accompanying Angelina Jolie to their various commitments. Recently, the young woman and the actress attended the Forrest Theater in Philadelphia to see the musical “Dear Evan Hansen” and even mother and daughter visited the backstage to take a photo with the cast of the play.



Photo: Angelina and Vivienne. Source: Instagram Fans Club @viviennejaliepitt

Vivienne Jolie-Pitt surprises in the networks for the incredible resemblance she has with her father, Brad Pitt. The young woman is very introverted and stands out in her family because of her great intelligence. The young woman, since she was little, told her parents that she wants to be an actress, and for this reason she always tries to accompany her parents to her work commitments to be able to know the environment in which she will perform when she be bigger.