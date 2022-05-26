this is what their daughter’s room looks like

After the shock life gave them when they lost one of their twin sons in childbirth, Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez are enjoying the care of their newborn daughter, Esmeralda. Despite the changes they had to make, the couple showed off the exquisite decoration they chose for the girls’ room.

Although Netflix’s ‘I am Georgina’ protagonist’s pregnancy process has been kept away from social media, the influencer used to share a few details regarding the preparation they made for the arrival of babies.

Although the footballer hasn’t posted pictures of his profile on social media, we do know that he was involved in the aesthetic decisions they made.

Although the baby’s room is not very different from the rest of the rooms that one might think for a newborn, the truth is that Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have tried to highlight the family essence, since the furniture they have selected inspires airs of luxury and comfort, as they are used to showing themselves in the rest of the rooms of the mansion.

On the other hand, one of the details that caught the attention of the decoration was behind the color palette chosen, since the couple did an excellent job in selecting neutral tones for textiles and furniture, despite the fact that they were about to receive a boy and a girl. In this sense, only cribs seemed to have a distinctive color among babies.

This is the refined decoration that Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have chosen for Esmeralda’s room

While in one of the stories the model shared on Instagram a while ago, she hinted that the cribs had a peculiar circular design made up of the typical baby safety bars, the color that stood out was white. both in the construction, as in the protective veil for the nights. However, the rest of the furnishings varied between other fashionable shades.

Without a doubt, the predominant color in the room of the daughter of Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez was beige, because not only the walls and a large armchair so that the family could spend time with Esmeralda in the room retained the pay attention to the eyes.

Matching the natural wood of the carrycot and the changing table, it contrasts perfectly with the light gray of the velvet carpet and the curtain with white pompom details at its ends.