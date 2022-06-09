This is what their new collab looks like

The rapper and the English equipment manufacturer are back.

Cardi B and Reebok continue their longstanding partnership by unveiling their new collaborative sneakers. The one who lifted the veil on a totally silver pair entitled “Let Me Be…In My World Nighttime” last December, has just named the latest “Let Me Be…Enchanted”. A magical collab, therefore, but which digs into the codes of monochrome and minimalism. The new Cardi B x Reebok collab presents three different models of the Freestyle Hi silhouette in pale mauve, sky blue and white and also revisits the Classic Leather pair which is dressed entirely in a magenta colourway.

The Bronx-born rapper chose simplicity for her three iterations of the Freestyle Hi which have been reimagined with transparent straps and a signature graphic logo. Elsewhere, the Classic Leather is elevated by an exaggerated lug outsole and an oversized Reebok logo patch over the vamp. The sneaker comes with a matching faux fur jacket. The new Cardi B x Reebok collab, whose prices vary between 70 and 280 euros, will be available on June 17 on Reebok and Foot Locker e-shops.

