Entertainment

This is what their new collab looks like

Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 36 1 minute read

The rapper and the English equipment manufacturer are back.

Photo credit: Reebok

Photo credit: Reebok

Photo credit: Reebok

Photo credit: Reebok

Photo credit: Reebok

Photo credit: Reebok

Photo credit: Reebok

Photo credit: Reebok

Cardi B and Reebok continue their longstanding partnership by unveiling their new collaborative sneakers. The one who lifted the veil on a totally silver pair entitled “Let Me Be…In My World Nighttime” last December, has just named the latest “Let Me Be…Enchanted”. A magical collab, therefore, but which digs into the codes of monochrome and minimalism. The new Cardi B x Reebok collab presents three different models of the Freestyle Hi silhouette in pale mauve, sky blue and white and also revisits the Classic Leather pair which is dressed entirely in a magenta colourway.

The Bronx-born rapper chose simplicity for her three iterations of the Freestyle Hi which have been reimagined with transparent straps and a signature graphic logo. Elsewhere, the Classic Leather is elevated by an exaggerated lug outsole and an oversized Reebok logo patch over the vamp. The sneaker comes with a matching faux fur jacket. The new Cardi B x Reebok collab, whose prices vary between 70 and 280 euros, will be available on June 17 on Reebok and Foot Locker e-shops.

On the Nike side, discover the new images of the next collab between AMBUSH and the swoosh.

June 9, 2022

Source link

Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 36 1 minute read

Related Articles

Ana de Armas will be presented at the World Premiere of “Blonde”, the Marilyn Monroe biopic

37 seconds ago

Maxime Quoilin, the Verviétois who does the shows for the big American stars

2 mins ago

Christian Nodal debuts a tattoo in honor of Cazzu, his new conquest

11 mins ago

Samuel L. Jackson Is Still Upset Nick Fury Wasn’t In Civil War

12 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button