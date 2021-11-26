Sports

this is what transpires from Castel Volturno

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee5 hours ago
0 18 1 minute read

Fabian and Insigne in doubt for Napoli-Lazio: this is what transpires from Castel Volturno

The two players are not yet certain of participating in the match between Napoli and Lazio.

Naples football – Lorenzo Insigne and Fabian Ruiz are in doubt for Napoli-Lazio. The news is today’s edition of Corriere dello Sport which takes stock of the situation on the conditions of the attacker and the midfielder.

Fabian and Insigne in doubt for Napoli-Lazio: this is what transpires from Castel Volturno
Fabian Ruiz

Napoli Lazio Insigne and Fabian in doubt

“Fabian Ruiz and Insigne have been forced, again, to work separately and if there are three days left before the match, it is never very good news. But there are a few hours left, a very cautious optimism and the hope that something will happen. Otherwise it will be. a very serious emergency, to be fought with some ‘different’ solution, by rummaging through a staff that is always abundant, but significantly reduced. Training, in cases of this kind, takes place on the eve of doctors and having listened to the signals that Fabian Ruiz’s and Insigne’s bodies will send in the hotel lobby “

CalcioNapoli24.it has been selected by the new Google service, if you want to be always updated on the latest news follow us on Google News

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee5 hours ago
0 18 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Juventus, the press release on Dybala’s conditions: Allegri worried

1 week ago

from Monday ok to physical activity

4 hours ago

MotoGP, P. Espargarò: “Now I can ride the Honda as I knew how to do with the KTM”

1 week ago

the heart is “crash”, career over for the champion of Barcelona? – Free Daily

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button