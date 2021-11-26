this is what transpires from Castel Volturno

Naples football – Lorenzo Insigne and Fabian Ruiz are in doubt for Napoli-Lazio. The news is today’s edition of Corriere dello Sport which takes stock of the situation on the conditions of the attacker and the midfielder.

“Fabian Ruiz and Insigne have been forced, again, to work separately and if there are three days left before the match, it is never very good news. But there are a few hours left, a very cautious optimism and the hope that something will happen. Otherwise it will be. a very serious emergency, to be fought with some ‘different’ solution, by rummaging through a staff that is always abundant, but significantly reduced. Training, in cases of this kind, takes place on the eve of doctors and having listened to the signals that Fabian Ruiz’s and Insigne’s bodies will send in the hotel lobby “